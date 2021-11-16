UrduPoint.com

FAPUASA Stages Protest Rally For Increase In Annual Grant, Bailout Package For Universities

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Sindh chapter on Tuesday organized protest rally for immediate increase in annual budget, bailout package and grant of disparity reduction allowance to all employees of the public sector universities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Sindh chapter on Tuesday organized protest rally for immediate increase in annual budget, bailout package and grant of disparity reduction allowance to all employees of the public sector universities.

The hundreds of employees,teaching as well as non teaching staff and officers of different universities led by central leader Qalandar Bux Bozdar attended the rally which started from Sindh University Model school (Old Campus) to Hyderabad press club. The participants of the rally chanted slogans for acceptance of their three main demands and warned to extend protest movement to Karachi if their demands were not met on immediate basis.

Later, addressing the press conference the president FAPUASA Sindh chapter Liaquat Ali Tunio, general secretary Asif Hussain Samoo and others said they had started this movent to save the universities that were ruined due to wrong policies of Sindh Government.

They said due to cut in the budgetary allocation, majority of the public sector universities in Sindh were under financial restraints and salaries and pension could not be paid to the employees.

Asif Samoo said FAPUASA leadership had written several letters to Sindh Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah to take notice of the situation but no action had so far been taken by the competent authority.

The FAPUASA has compelled to start protest campaign as neither Sindh government nor Universities and Boards department had taken steps to resolve issues of the University employees, Asif Samoo said and warned that of demands were not met they would close all universities.

The university employees criticized the Sindh Government for its non serious attitude towards universities and said PPP government had destroyed higher education institutions by not releasing sanctioned grant causing financial crisis in all universities.

The FAPUASA leadership warned that if their genuine demands were not fulfilled on immediate basis they would stage next protest in Karachi and all university employees would stage sit in outside Sindh Assembly building which remain continue till resolution of their all demands.

