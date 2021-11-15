UrduPoint.com

FAPUASA To Stage Protest Rally On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAPUASA to stage protest rally on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Sindh chapter will hold a protest rally here on Tuesday for increasing annual budget of all universities, bailout package and resolving other issues of the employees.

The protest rally will be taken out from Sindh University's Model school (Old Campus) at about 1:00 pm and culminated at Hyderabad press club, an official of FAPUASA said.

The FAPUASA office holders will also address the press conference after the rally to present their demands.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Protest Budget Hyderabad All From

Recent Stories

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

Federal govt decides not to increase POL prices

4 minutes ago
 Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

Prithviraj’s teaser enthrall fans

28 minutes ago
 UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Admini ..

UAE takes part in Executive Meeting of Arab Administrative Development Organisat ..

36 minutes ago
 &#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on Nove ..

&#039;Child Safety Forum&#039; to kick off on November 17

37 minutes ago
 Italy police target radical anti-vaccine activists ..

Italy police target radical anti-vaccine activists

11 minutes ago
 Survey under way to ascertain co-operative market ..

Survey under way to ascertain co-operative market fire damages, says CM Syed Mur ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.