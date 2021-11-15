FAPUASA to stage protest rally on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Sindh chapter will hold a protest rally here on Tuesday for increasing annual budget of all universities, bailout package and resolving other issues of the employees.

The protest rally will be taken out from Sindh University's Model school (Old Campus) at about 1:00 pm and culminated at Hyderabad press club, an official of FAPUASA said.

The FAPUASA office holders will also address the press conference after the rally to present their demands.