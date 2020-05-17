Faqh-e-Jafria Fitrana fixed at Rs 250 per person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The minimum amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr (Fitrana) for Faqh-i-Jafria has been fixed at Rs 250 per person, said Moalana Malik Ijlal Haider Al- Haideri, member Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to APP, he said Sadqa–e-Fitr is obligatory for every sane member of a family. People must not to forget the needy and deserving in Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Fitrana is to be calculated according to the price of three kg of one's staple food.

That is, if the staple food is rice, then the price of three kg rice is to be given to the poor. The Fitrana could also be paid in accordance with the price of date, raisin, corn and barley.

People using rice as food should pay Rs 540 each as Fitrana.

Giving Fitrana is obligatory upon the head of households, who are not poor themselves. The time for it, is before the Eid Prayer or Zuhr prayer of Eid-ul-Fitr. Paying Fitrana completes fasting and secures its acceptance.

