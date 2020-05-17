UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faqh-e-Jafria Fitrana Fixed At Rs 250 Per Person

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 01:40 PM

Faqh-e-Jafria Fitrana fixed at Rs 250 per person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The minimum amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr (Fitrana) for Faqh-i-Jafria has been fixed at Rs 250 per person, said Moalana Malik Ijlal Haider Al- Haideri, member Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to APP, he said Sadqa–e-Fitr is obligatory for every sane member of a family. People must not to forget the needy and deserving in Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

Fitrana is to be calculated according to the price of three kg of one's staple food.

That is, if the staple food is rice, then the price of three kg rice is to be given to the poor. The Fitrana could also be paid in accordance with the price of date, raisin, corn and barley.

People using rice as food should pay Rs 540 each as Fitrana.

Giving Fitrana is obligatory upon the head of households, who are not poor themselves. The time for it, is before the Eid Prayer or Zuhr prayer of Eid-ul-Fitr. Paying Fitrana completes fasting and secures its acceptance.

/395

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Price Prayer Family Salman Noman Enterpries Limited

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

11 hours ago

UAE distributes Eid clothes in Yemen&#039;s Shabwa

13 hours ago

News agencies can help reduce COVID-19 through cre ..

13 hours ago

MBRCH supports Community Solidarity Fund Against C ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.