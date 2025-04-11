Open Menu

Faqirabad Circle Police Safely Recover Youth Kidnapped From Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Faqirabad Circle Police safely recover youth kidnapped from Punjab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) In a successful operation, a special team of the Capital City Police (CCP), Faqirabad Circle, safely rescued a young man, Amir Nawaz, who had been kidnapped from Attock district in Punjab.

The victim was found in chains and was freed from the captors' custody, said the spokesman of CCP on Friday.

Amir Nawaz had been kidnapped last week due to a financial dispute, and a case regarding his abduction was registered at the Pindi Gheb police station on the complaint of his brother, Faisal Ibad.

Using modern scientific techniques, the Faqirabad Circle Police tracked down the location and successfully rescued Amir Nawaz from the kidnappers.

During the operation, three suspects involved in the kidnapping were also arrested. The arrested individuals were identified as Barkat Shah, resident of Naguman, Shahid Khan, resident of Yousafabad and Shamsur Rahman, resident of Peshawar had abducted the victim over a financial dispute and kept him restrained in a secret location.

The police had informed the Punjab Police regarding the successful recovery of the kidnapped youth.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

10 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

11 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan