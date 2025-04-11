Faqirabad Circle Police safely recover youth kidnapped from Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) In a successful operation, a special team of the Capital City Police (CCP), Faqirabad Circle, safely rescued a young man, Amir Nawaz, who had been kidnapped from Attock district in Punjab.

The victim was found in chains and was freed from the captors' custody, said the spokesman of CCP on Friday.

Amir Nawaz had been kidnapped last week due to a financial dispute, and a case regarding his abduction was registered at the Pindi Gheb police station on the complaint of his brother, Faisal Ibad.

Using modern scientific techniques, the Faqirabad Circle Police tracked down the location and successfully rescued Amir Nawaz from the kidnappers.

During the operation, three suspects involved in the kidnapping were also arrested. The arrested individuals were identified as Barkat Shah, resident of Naguman, Shahid Khan, resident of Yousafabad and Shamsur Rahman, resident of Peshawar had abducted the victim over a financial dispute and kept him restrained in a secret location.

The police had informed the Punjab Police regarding the successful recovery of the kidnapped youth.