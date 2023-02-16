Farah Azeem grieves on loss of lives in train explosion

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government's spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday expressed her sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the train blast.

She said that the incident would be investigated for bringing involved anti-element peace to justice.

She also extended her sympathy to the families of the passengers.

Farah Azeem Shah also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude and early recovery of the injured.