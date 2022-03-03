UrduPoint.com

Farah Azeem Shah Appointed As Balochistan Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Farah Azeem Shah appointed as Balochistan Spokesperson

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan government on Thursday appointed former Member of Provincial Assembly, Frah Azeem Shah as Spokesperson to Government of Balochsitan.

A notification issued by the Chief Secretary Office said.

" Chief Minister Balochistan has been pleased to appoint Mr Farah Shah, as Spokesperson to Government of Balochistan, with immediate effect and until further order", notification read. It may be mentioned here that Farah Azeem Shah is the former Member of Balochistan Assembly, Founder of Global Affairs Magazine and Chairperson of Emaan Pakistan Trust. She has privilege to be the member of Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority.

