Farah Azim aims to make Balochistan people skilled through Imaan Pakistan movement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Security problems in Balochistan are not widespread but confined to certain areas, where the Primary cause is terrorism. Terrorists have no religion or affiliation with Pakistan and will be dealt with firmly.

It was stated by Farah Azeem Shah, the former spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Member Provincial Assembly Balochistan and Member PEMRA board while addressing a press as the special guest at the Lahore Press Club's "Meet the Press" event on Monday.

She expressed confidence in Balochistan's potential, asserting that the region will be developed into a skilled workforce and would not remain dependent. Farah Azeem Shah highlighted that, contrary to negative portrayals, there are many positive developments happening in Balochistan that need more attention. She mentioned that several parliamentarians, during discussions on the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, expressed a strong desire to visit Pakistan.

Shah acknowledged that issues often arise in regions due to disputes over resources or the rights of the people, a problem seen worldwide. She also mentioned significant initiatives being taken for the welfare and development of the public, including the launch of the "Imaan Pakistan" movement, which has helped reduce societal divisions.

Shah added that the movement aimed to rekindle the spirit of 1947, which had led to the creation of Pakistan. She pointed out the growing number of talented people in Pakistan today and stressed that the province is focused on establishing vocational training centers. In fact, within just one month, three vocational training centers for girls were established in certain areas of Balochistan.

Further plans include agreements with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, under which skilled individuals from Balochistan will be sent to Turkey for work and educational opportunities.

Scholarships will be provided for the youth, and businesswomen from the province will be given access to global markets. Shah emphasized that the focus is on empowering the people of Balochistan rather than seeking support from others.

Regarding the media's role, Shah stated that media workers are ambassadors of Pakistan and crucial to the success of the "Imaan Pakistan" movement. She urged the media to highlight positive aspects of the country, emphasizing that issues of national importance can be addressed through ethics and love, rather than through force. She also mentioned that several global powers are working to weaken Pakistan, and some local individuals are aiding these efforts, but Balochistan remains crucial to Pakistan's future due to its natural resources and strategic location.

In response to a question regarding countries that have imposed visa restrictions on Pakistanis, Shah suggested that those countries should instead return Pakistani criminals and wrongdoers back to Pakistan, where they would face strict punishment.

At the event, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari assured full media support for the "Imaan Pakistan" movement. Additionally, Dr. Christopher, an executive member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, discussed climate change and its impacts, noting that efforts would be made to address these challenges through joint initiatives. He thanked the Pakistani public, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Punjab Assembly for their hospitality.

In conclusion, President Arshad Ansari and Secretary Zahid Abid of the Lahore Press Club presented souvenirs to the distinguished guests.