Farah Azim condemns martyrdom of policeman in Mastung

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government spokesperson Farah Azim Shah strongly condemned the incident of firing on a policeman posted on polio duty in Mastung on Friday.

In her statement, she expressed her sorrow over the martyrdom of police constable Muhammad Shahzad as result of the firing.

The spokesperson of the provincial government further said that the sacrifices of the police personnel in the service of the country were eternal and the elements involved in terrorism would be brought to justice.

She said that polio-free Balochistan was our mission and those who were trying to thwart the polio campaign did not deserve any concession.

She expressed her condolences and sympathy to the family members of the martyred police personnel.