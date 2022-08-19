UrduPoint.com

Farah Azim Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Two Lives At Kachibaig's Karez In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Farah Azim expresses sorrow over loss of two lives at Kachibaig's Karez in Quetta

Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azim Shah on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of two precious lives in a Karez accident at Kachibaig near Sairab area of Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azim Shah on Friday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of two precious lives in a Karez accident at Kachibaig near Sairab area of Quetta.

She said that provincial government paid tribute to the bravery of Balach Noshairwani when he lost his life for rescuing a labor child trapped in a well of the ancient Karez at Kachibaig Sariab.

She said that a brave young man sacrificed his life to save a human life adding that Balach Noshairwani sacrificed his life in this effort and attained the great status of martyrdom.

Farah Azim Shah said that the Balochistan government expressed condolences and sympathy to the families of Balach Noshairwani and the deceased child.

She also prayed to Allah for forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved families.

According to details, a labour child fell in a well at Kachibaig Karez, Sariab Raod area. On receiving the information, Balach went down the well to rescue the life of child when he lost his life due to poisonous gas accumulated inside the well. After the incident, the local people retrieved the bodies from the well after hectic efforts.

Related Topics

Accident Balochistan Quetta Farah Young Man Gas From Government Labour

Recent Stories

1.6mln people avail Sehat Sahulat Programme facili ..

1.6mln people avail Sehat Sahulat Programme facility so far

2 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan approves release of grant-in-aid Rs ..

CM Balochistan approves release of grant-in-aid Rs 2.5 bn for 10 universities

2 minutes ago
 Tokayev Sees No Grounds for Pessimistic Forecasts ..

Tokayev Sees No Grounds for Pessimistic Forecasts About Kazakhstan-Russia Relati ..

2 minutes ago
 Notorious drug peddler held, narcotics recovered

Notorious drug peddler held, narcotics recovered

2 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

Armeena Khan talks about religious harmony

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's conditio ..

Imran Khan expresses concerns over Gill's condition

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.