UrduPoint.com

Farah Condemns Attack On Convey Of Security Forces In Chukab Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Farah condemns attack on convey of security forces in Chukab Sector

Spokesperson of Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in the Chukab sector in Panjgur district at Pakistan-Iran border

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in the Chukab sector in Panjgur district at Pakistan-Iran border.

She expressed her sorrow on the martyrdom of four security personnel in the cowardly act of terrorism.

The sons of the country have sacrificed their lives for the country, the nation saluted their brave sons, she said.

She expressed her condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Farah Panjgur Border Government

Recent Stories

Attempts to Exclude Russia From Middle East Settle ..

Attempts to Exclude Russia From Middle East Settlement Untenable - Russian Ambas ..

4 minutes ago
 Provincial Ombudsman stresses for women rights in ..

Provincial Ombudsman stresses for women rights in society

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Oil Production, Exports in January Approx ..

Russia's Oil Production, Exports in January Approximately at December Level - No ..

4 minutes ago
 Minorities need to focus on education, capabilitie ..

Minorities need to focus on education, capabilities for ending poverty, deprivat ..

4 minutes ago
 DC Kamber-Shahdadkot presides meeting of DCCN

DC Kamber-Shahdadkot presides meeting of DCCN

1 minute ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues order regard ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues order regarding hearing on plea seeking IC ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.