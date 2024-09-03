Farah Deeba Appointed As Coordinator
September 03, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and former MPA Farah Deeba has been appointed as the Coordinator for Culture and National Heritage under the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting.
A ceremony was held yesterday to mark the occasion. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, along with the guest of honor Begum Sajida Tarar, S.M. Sadiq, Farah Deeba, renowned writer Arshad Bukhari, Saadia Arshad, local party leaders, and a large number of people from various fields attended the event.
Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar presented the official notification of Farah Deeba's appointment as the Coordinator for Heritage and Culture, congratulated her, and expressed hope that she would fulfill her role effectively and contribute significantly to the promotion of the country's culture and heritage.
Former MPA Farah Deeba thanked the party leadership for appointing her as the Coordinator for Culture and Heritage and pledged to live up to the trust placed in her by fulfilling her new responsibilities with dedication.
