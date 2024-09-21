Farah Diba applauds PM for journalists' health insurance scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Farah Diba, the Coordinator for Culture and National Heritage to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar for the Prime Minister's Health Insurance Scheme for journalists and media workers.

In her statement, she stated that this scheme is a significant milestone for journalists and media workers, as it will provide them with quality healthcare services, which they often need due to health issues in their professional lives.

Farah Diba welcomed the launch of the Journalist Health Insurance Policy by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She said that this initiative is a positive development by the government, offering healthcare facilities to working journalists and media workers. Under this scheme, they will have access to free medical services in over 1,000 hospitals and can receive treatment worth up to Rs.

1 million. Additionally, in case of serious diseases, treatment facilities will also be available.

Farah Diba further mentioned that media workers play a crucial role in delivering free and reliable information in the country, and their services cannot be overlooked. She described the scheme as a historic and positive step towards the welfare of the media industry. It will ensure that journalists and their families receive treatment for illnesses, hospital admissions, and other healthcare services.

Farah Diba also noted that this initiative by the government is an excellent example of stability and welfare for the media industry. She expressed hope that this scheme would improve the health of media workers, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.