Open Menu

Farah Diba Applauds PM For Journalists' Health Insurance Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Farah Diba applauds PM for journalists' health insurance scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Farah Diba, the Coordinator for Culture and National Heritage to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister Attaullah Tarar for the Prime Minister's Health Insurance Scheme for journalists and media workers.

In her statement, she stated that this scheme is a significant milestone for journalists and media workers, as it will provide them with quality healthcare services, which they often need due to health issues in their professional lives.

Farah Diba welcomed the launch of the Journalist Health Insurance Policy by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She said that this initiative is a positive development by the government, offering healthcare facilities to working journalists and media workers. Under this scheme, they will have access to free medical services in over 1,000 hospitals and can receive treatment worth up to Rs.

1 million. Additionally, in case of serious diseases, treatment facilities will also be available.

Farah Diba further mentioned that media workers play a crucial role in delivering free and reliable information in the country, and their services cannot be overlooked. She described the scheme as a historic and positive step towards the welfare of the media industry. It will ensure that journalists and their families receive treatment for illnesses, hospital admissions, and other healthcare services.

Farah Diba also noted that this initiative by the government is an excellent example of stability and welfare for the media industry. She expressed hope that this scheme would improve the health of media workers, enabling them to perform their duties more effectively.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Farah Media Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

5 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

5 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

6 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

7 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

7 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

20 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

20 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

20 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan