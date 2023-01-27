Farah expresses sorrow on martrydom of Levy man in Kachhi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Friday strongly condemned the terror attack on Levies post in Kachhi district.

She expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of the Levies personnel in the attack, saying that such cowardly attack would not weaken the morale of the force.

She said that the enemies of the state would not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Farah also prayed for the departed souls' eternal peace and courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.