Farah Hamid Khan assumes charge of CIC KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :In pursuance of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information and Public Relations Department notification, Farah Hamid Khan on Monday assumed the charge of Chief Information Commissioner (CIC), KP Information Commission.

On the recommendations of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the competent forum, Provincial Cabinet, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had appointed her as CIC Right to Information Commission.

Her appointment has been made in light of the Section 24(5) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Act 2013. She will hold the office of CIC for a term of three years or reaching the age of 65 years, whichever occurs first.

Farah Hamid has served against different administrative posts in the Federal and KP governments and also served as federal secretary higher education and secretary provincial higher education department and industries department.