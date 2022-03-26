UrduPoint.com

Farah Jamshed Assumes Charge As DG KP Judicial Academy

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2022 | 02:12 PM

Farah Jamshed assumes charge as DG KP Judicial Academy

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court has appointed Farah Jamshed, District & Sessions Judge as Director-General of KP Judicial Academy (KPJA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Peshawar High Court has appointed Farah Jamshed, District & Sessions Judge as Director-General of KP Judicial academy (KPJA). With a long judicial career spanning nearly three decades, she has become the first female judicial officer of the province to be appointed as Director-General KP Judicial Academy.

Earlier, she was working as Dean Faculty at KP Judicial Academy. She took charge as Director-General KPJA on March 22, 2022.

