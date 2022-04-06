UrduPoint.com

Farah Khan, First Lady’s Close Aide, Comes Under Criticism

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 06, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Farah Khan, first lady’s close aide, comes under criticism

Miftah Ismail, the PML-N leader, accuses her of holding bad worth  $90,000.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2022) PML-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail targeted Farah Khan, the close aide of first lady Bushra Bibi, saying that she holds a bag of worth $90,000.

The PML-N leader's criticism came following a picture of Farah that went viral on social media.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Isamil said that PML-N was saying the same things that the estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan had said earlier about Farah.

He alleged that the first lady’s close aide “took the money” for the transfer of civil servants in Punjab.

Hamza Azhar Salam, a journalist, took to Twitter, and shared the picture of Farah Khan which went viral on the social media.

Ismail asked that who did that money go to, pointing out that the PTI was claiming that Farah Khan was a private person and could not be corrupt.

He went on to alleged that she could engage in corrupt activities because she was friend with the wives of public office holders and was someone’s front woman. Ismail also alleged that Usman Buzdar was also someone’s frontman”.

Expressing surprise, the PML-N leader said that when Aleem Khan claimed to inform Imran Khan about Usman Buzdar's corruption but Imran Khan kept him, who was Buzdar paying?” wondered Ismail.

He also accused Farah Khan of using Punjab government’s plane and had a bag that was worth $90,000, adding that the bag was worth "Rs16.2 million" in the local Currency.

He also shared that the masses were told to have “one roti” instead of two, pointing out that people bought a single roti owing to the rising wheat and sugar prices but Farah Khan’s bag was worth Rs16.2 million.

