Farah Naz hosts prominent overseas Pakistanis to review IT, AI advancements at ICB, G-6/3

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Farah Naz, on Friday hosted esteemed overseas Pakistanis, Dr. Ishfaq Ahmed, an IT & AI expert and PhD in Information Technology from Australia and Mr. Shamshad Khan Tanoli, a successful overseas Pakistani entrepreneur, at the Islamabad College for Boys (ICB) in sector G-6/3.
The distinguished guests conducted an in-depth review of all IT-related interventions at the institution, including a tour of the state-of-the-art Robotic Lab.
The College Principal briefed them on the curriculum and training activities conducted at the High Impact Lab, where educators are being equipped with the latest technological skills to foster future-ready learning.
A highlight of the visit was the introduction of the newly established Software Technology Park, named in honor of Ambassador Quayes—a tribute to the foundations he laid at ICB and the far-reaching global impact of his diplomatic and educational legacy.
This facility aims to empower students and freelancers by offering resources and space to pursue digital careers at no cost.
During their visit, Dr. Ahmed and Tanoli also participated in the official ICB Podcast, where they shared insights on the future of IT, freelancing, PM's educational reforms and encouraged students to take initiative in financial education and digital empowerment.
They were given a guided tour of various modern learning facilities including the Smart Classrooms, Virtual Reality Learning Center, Math Lab, Gaming Room, library, and Gym—demonstrating the College's commitment to holistic and tech-integrated education.
Concluding the visit, the guests took part in the prize distribution ceremony for the National Financial Literacy Week Celebrations and received shields from ICB in sector G/6-3.
This visit reflects the Ministry's vision of engaging overseas Pakistani talent to uplift the national education framework and foster innovation across institutions. ICB G/6-3 is a google recognized institute.
