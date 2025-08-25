Open Menu

Farah Naz Inaugurates 'National Tree Plantation Campaign 2025'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Farah Naz inaugurates 'National Tree Plantation Campaign 2025'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training (MoFEPT), inaugurated the 'National Tree Plantation Campaign 2025' in educational institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA).

The inauguration ceremony took place on Monday at Islamabad Model school for Girls (IMCG), NHC Bhara Kahu and at IMCG, Mohra Noor, Islamabad, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Farah Naz Akbar highlighted the dual purpose of this campaign: to green the environment and to honor family values, national heroes and martyrs of Pakistan.

She emphasized that each planted tree symbolized as "One Tree – One Daughter", "One Tree – One Mother", "One Tree – One Grandmother" and "One Tree in the memory of our Martyrs".

"The campaign is not merely about plantation, but about planting hope, honoring martyrs, celebrating daughters, mothers, grandmothers and fostering environmental consciousness among students and communities," she said.

The campaign would continue over the next nine weeks with thematic weekly messages, she announced.

The schedule of the campaign was also issued as 19–24 August: One Daughter – One Tree (Inauguration Week),

25–31 August: Planting a Green Future,1–7 September: A Plant for Every Martyr, 8–14 September: Zameen Ki Betian, 15–21 September: Sinfe Ahan, 22–28 September: Hari Chatri, 29 September–5 October: islam & Shajarkari, 6–12 October: One Son – One Tree, 13–19 October: Breathe for Pakistan.

