Farah Naz Inaugurates 'National Tree Plantation Campaign 2025'
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Farah Naz Akbar, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training (MoFEPT), inaugurated the 'National Tree Plantation Campaign 2025' in educational institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA).
The inauguration ceremony took place on Monday at Islamabad Model school for Girls (IMCG), NHC Bhara Kahu and at IMCG, Mohra Noor, Islamabad, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, Farah Naz Akbar highlighted the dual purpose of this campaign: to green the environment and to honor family values, national heroes and martyrs of Pakistan.
She emphasized that each planted tree symbolized as "One Tree – One Daughter", "One Tree – One Mother", "One Tree – One Grandmother" and "One Tree in the memory of our Martyrs".
"The campaign is not merely about plantation, but about planting hope, honoring martyrs, celebrating daughters, mothers, grandmothers and fostering environmental consciousness among students and communities," she said.
The campaign would continue over the next nine weeks with thematic weekly messages, she announced.
The schedule of the campaign was also issued as 19–24 August: One Daughter – One Tree (Inauguration Week),
25–31 August: Planting a Green Future,1–7 September: A Plant for Every Martyr, 8–14 September: Zameen Ki Betian, 15–21 September: Sinfe Ahan, 22–28 September: Hari Chatri, 29 September–5 October: islam & Shajarkari, 6–12 October: One Son – One Tree, 13–19 October: Breathe for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ITP vows strict action against parking violations31 seconds ago
-
Farah Naz inaugurates 'National Tree Plantation Campaign 2025'33 seconds ago
-
Police recover 5Kg ice-drug, arrest smuggler10 minutes ago
-
SDMA Secretary emphasizes community role in disaster mitigation11 minutes ago
-
Agriculture officials intensify efforts to revive cotton sector in South Punjab20 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Women Endowment Fund to be launched this week20 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 380kg unhygienic meat20 minutes ago
-
FIA blocks escape attempts of 98 high-profile suspects21 minutes ago
-
ANP chief serves defamation notice to PTI MPA Shafi Jan21 minutes ago
-
Three killed, five injured in Buner car mishap21 minutes ago
-
De-silting of Naullah Bhed ordered30 minutes ago
-
Fake honey unit sealed in Gujrat30 minutes ago