Farah Naz leads PML-N Women’s Wing Islamabad in Independence Day, “Marka-e-Haq” gathering

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League (N) Women’s Wing Islamabad, under the leadership of its President, Farah Naz Akbar, held a spirited gathering to mark Independence Day, celebrated this year as the “Marka-e-Haq” — the day of truth and sacrifice.
The gathering was held here on Saturday, drawing a large number of women workers and supporters who participated with great patriotism and a renewed commitment to Pakistan’s future. The audience waved national flags as patriotic national songs (Milli Naghmas) played, creating a spirited and unified atmosphere, said a press release.
Addressing the participants, Farah Naz Akbar highlighted that this year's Independence Day was not merely an occasion for festivity but a reminder of the Marka-e-Haq, which granted a decisive victory to Pakistan over enemy.
She recalled that this homeland was born under the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, inspired by the philosophy of Allama Iqbal and made possible by the blood and devotion of countless martyrs, underscoring that the struggle for Pakistan did not end in 1947, but continues today in defending the nation’s sovereignty, protecting its dignity and standing firm for the freedom of Kashmir.
She praised Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s historic decision on May 28, 1998, to conduct nuclear tests which made Pakistan’s defense invincible and brought pride to every Pakistani.
She also lauded Field Marshal Asim Munir for his bold and clear message to the enemy that “This is Pakistan, and it will always remain Pakistan.”
Highlighting the vision and dedication of present leadership, she paid tribute to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, calling him a leader who believes in action, not words and whose vision and hard work are steering Pakistan towards stability, development, and international respect.
She further recalled the struggle of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in 2002, who revived PML-N during the most difficult political times, and praised Maryam Nawaz Sharif for carrying that legacy forward by inspiring women to actively participate in politics and social service.
Farah Naz Akbar reaffirmed that the Women’s Wing is the heart and soul of PML-N, saying that women workers have always stood as a strong wall in support of their leaders and pledged that under the PML-N flag, they would continue to honor the sacrifices of martyrs, empower youth and women, protect minority rights and contribute to building a prosperous, stable and dignified Pakistan.
The gathering concluded with passionate slogans of “Marka-e-Haq Zindabad,” “Pakistan Army Zindabad,” and “Pakistan Zindabad.”
