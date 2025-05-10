Farah Naz Pays Tribute To Country’s Armed Forces
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training Farah Naz Akbar and traders of the federal capital here on Saturday said that Pakistan armed forces have delivered such a crushing blow to the enemy that the ‘deceitful Hindus’ will remember it forever.
Addressing a “Pak Army Zindabad Rally” organized by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and traders of capital city at F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park here, Farah Naz stated that the brave and courageous pilots of the Pakistan Air Force destroyed the Indian Rafale jet, maintaining their skills. Victory and success are the destiny of the Pakistan Army because the entire nation stands with them in prayer, she added.
A large number of volunteers from the social and welfare organizations, students and traders led by leaders also joined the rally. The rally marched from F-9 Park main gate and concluded at Mehran Gate of the Park. Participants chanted passionate slogans such as “Long live the Pakistan Army,” “Pakistan Army, march forward,” “We stand with you,” “We will come, we will cross,” and “We will break India into pieces.”
A significant number of traders, social and religious figures, and other business community members participated in the rally.
