Open Menu

Farah Naz Pays Tribute To Country’s Armed Forces

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Farah Naz pays tribute to country’s armed forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training Farah Naz Akbar and traders of the federal capital here on Saturday said that Pakistan armed forces have delivered such a crushing blow to the enemy that the ‘deceitful Hindus’ will remember it forever.

Addressing a “Pak Army Zindabad Rally” organized by Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and traders of capital city at F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park here, Farah Naz stated that the brave and courageous pilots of the Pakistan Air Force destroyed the Indian Rafale jet, maintaining their skills. Victory and success are the destiny of the Pakistan Army because the entire nation stands with them in prayer, she added.

A large number of volunteers from the social and welfare organizations, students and traders led by leaders also joined the rally. The rally marched from F-9 Park main gate and concluded at Mehran Gate of the Park. Participants chanted passionate slogans such as “Long live the Pakistan Army,” “Pakistan Army, march forward,” “We stand with you,” “We will come, we will cross,” and “We will break India into pieces.”

A significant number of traders, social and religious figures, and other business community members participated in the rally.

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts traini ..

Rawalpindi Women’s University (RWU) hosts training program

8 minutes ago
 Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel ..

Govt considering Joint Venture for Roosevelt Hotel in New York: Minister for Def ..

9 minutes ago
 CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Pun ..

CM Maryam vows to uplift nursing sector across Punjab

9 minutes ago
 Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate su ..

Grand rally held in Upper Kohistan to celebrate success of operation "Bunyan-al- ..

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews health, population matters; ap ..

9 minutes ago
 Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal ..

12 minutes ago
Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduc ..

Athapaththu fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

12 minutes ago
 Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s ..

Conquerors tops points table of National Women’s T20

12 minutes ago
 PCB's domestic cricket events resume after short h ..

PCB's domestic cricket events resume after short halt

5 minutes ago
 National Women’s T20 tourney: round 5, 6 to be s ..

National Women’s T20 tourney: round 5, 6 to be staged on May 13, 14

5 minutes ago
 COMSTECH chief underscores $1.3 trillion Halal eco ..

COMSTECH chief underscores $1.3 trillion Halal economy potential at training cou ..

5 minutes ago
 Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan