UrduPoint.com

Farah Urges People To Adopt Precautionary Measures Against Congo Virus, Lumpy Skin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Farah urges people to adopt precautionary measures against Congo virus, lumpy skin

Spokesperson for Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah on Friday urged people to follow precautionary measures before going to cattle markets for purchasing sacrificial animals in view of the outbreak of Congo virus and lumpy skin disease

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Spokesperson for Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah on Friday urged people to follow precautionary measures before going to cattle markets for purchasing sacrificial animals in view of the outbreak of Congo virus and lumpy skin disease.

In a statement, she said that staff of Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Balochistan had been present in all the cattle markets set up in different areas to get animals vaccinated against Congo virus and lumpy skin disease, so that people could be protected from these disease.

Urging the people to adopt all preventive and precautionary measures while purchasing sacrificial animals in the cattle markets, she said it was very easy to be protected from the Congo virus provided necessary precautionary measures were adopted.

In order to provide relief to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, the Livestock and Dairy Development Department had set up cattle market at the Brewery Road area of the provincial capital wherein sheep and goats were being sold at the rate of Rs. 770 per kilogram, she said adding that government cattle market had also been set up at Government Poultry Farm to sell sacrificial animals at official rates.

She said that the government was creating awareness among people against the Congo virus and Lumpy skin disease with the aim to protect people from viral diseases.

Related Topics

Balochistan Road Farah Congo Market All From Government

Recent Stories

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Russian Companies Increase Engagement With Latin A ..

Russian Companies Increase Engagement With Latin America - Ambassador

6 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to provide edible items at affor ..

Steps being taken to provide edible items at affordable rates: Tanvir

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Malir, Korangi district to rev ..

Commissioner visits Malir, Korangi district to review relief activities

6 minutes ago
 US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Ext ..

US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Extend Cross-border Aid Mechanism ..

1 hour ago
 Angola's authoritarian ex-president dos Santos die ..

Angola's authoritarian ex-president dos Santos dies in Spain

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.