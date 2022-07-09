Farah urges people to adopt precautionary measures against Congo virus, lumpy skin

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Spokesperson for Balochistan Government Farah Azeem Shah on Friday urged people to follow precautionary measures before going to cattle markets for purchasing sacrificial animals in view of the outbreak of Congo virus and lumpy skin disease.

In a statement, she said that staff of Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Balochistan had been present in all the cattle markets set up in different areas to get animals vaccinated against Congo virus and lumpy skin disease, so that people could be protected from these disease.

Urging the people to adopt all preventive and precautionary measures while purchasing sacrificial animals in the cattle markets, she said it was very easy to be protected from the Congo virus provided necessary precautionary measures were adopted.

In order to provide relief to the people on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, the Livestock and Dairy Development Department had set up cattle market at the Brewery Road area of the provincial capital wherein sheep and goats were being sold at the rate of Rs. 770 per kilogram, she said adding that government cattle market had also been set up at Government Poultry Farm to sell sacrificial animals at official rates.

She said that the government was creating awareness among people against the Congo virus and Lumpy skin disease with the aim to protect people from viral diseases.