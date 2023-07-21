Open Menu

Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui Posted As Assistant Commissioner Latiafabad Taluka

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2023 | 09:17 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Private Secretary of Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has been posted as Assistant Commissioner of Latifabad taluka.

According to a notification which was issued on Thursday, the AC Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, an officer of BS-17 Ex-PCS, would replace the incumbent AC Latifabad Shaista Jabeen Munawar, an officer of PAS of BS-17.

Munawar had been directed to report to Services, General Administration and Coordination Department (SGACD).

