Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui posted as Assistant Commissioner Latiafabad taluka

The Private Secretary of Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has been posted as Assistant Commissioner of Latifabad taluka

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Private Secretary of Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has been posted as Assistant Commissioner of Latifabad taluka.

According to a notification which was issued on Thursday, the AC Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, an officer of BS-17 Ex-PCS, would replace the incumbent AC Latifabad Shaista Jabeen Munawar, an officer of PAS of BS-17.

Munawar had been directed to report to Services, General Administration and Coordination Department (SGACD).