Faraz asks PPP to justify spending of health sector funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information & Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday asked leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party to justify spending billions of rupees funds in health & other sectors for the people of Sindh province.

Talking to private tv channel programme, he expressed his serious concern over utilization of public money in health and education sectors, which did not produce due results in Sindh.

He said after the 18th Amendment, the provinces were responsible to bring improvement in health sector but, the PPP leaders did not pay proper attention.

He also asked them to furnish details of Rs 8 billion public money provided to Sindh Government by the Center for distribution among the poor families for purchasing essential items of daily use.

Sindh government had also failed to arrange vaccination for dog bite, he added.