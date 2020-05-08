UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faraz Asks PPP To Justify Spending Of Health Sector Funds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Faraz asks PPP to justify spending of health sector funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information & Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday asked leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party to justify spending billions of rupees funds in health & other sectors for the people of Sindh province.

Talking to private tv channel programme, he expressed his serious concern over utilization of public money in health and education sectors, which did not produce due results in Sindh.

He said after the 18th Amendment, the provinces were responsible to bring improvement in health sector but, the PPP leaders did not pay proper attention.

He also asked them to furnish details of Rs 8 billion public money provided to Sindh Government by the Center for distribution among the poor families for purchasing essential items of daily use.

Sindh government had also failed to arrange vaccination for dog bite, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Poor Education Pakistan Peoples Party Money TV Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED2.6 bn Thursday

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Centre for Learning Difficulties wins Khal ..

53 minutes ago

ADCB reports AED209 million in Q1 net profit

1 hour ago

Hind bint Maktoum: UAE will emerge stronger, thank ..

2 hours ago

Agthia elects Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi as new cha ..

3 hours ago

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.