Faraz criticizes opposition for mishandling sugar mills for personal gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Criticizing opposition for damaging national institutions and mishandling sugar mills, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said it created sugar crisis in the country for the personal gains.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister and Punjab chief minister did not have any sugar mills like Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

He said owners of sugar mills deprived the poor nation from the basic commodity.

The farmers' community and other poor segments of society had been exploited by such disgruntled elements involved in misusing the national entities, he added.

To a question about forensic report on sugar, the information minister said the PML-N had been involved in minting money around Rs10 billion over sugar products during its tenure.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, would not spare any person indulged in corruption or damaging the national institutions.