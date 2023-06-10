Faraz ullah Khan appointed Focal Person for Ministry of Overseas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Faraz ullah Khan appointed Focal Person for the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Rights Development in the USA.

According to a release issued here, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Rights Development has appointed Farazullah Khan as the Focal Person for the USA.

Mr. Khan, who currently serves as the Deputy General Secretary of PPP USA Washington DC, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new role.

As Focal Person, Mr. Khan will play a vital role in facilitating the needs and concerns of the Pakistani diaspora in the United States. He will serve as a key liaison between the Ministry and the overseas community, ensuring effective communication and the timely resolution of issues affecting Pakistani expatriates.

Mr. Khan's appointment comes as a recognition of his unwavering commitment to serving the Pakistani American community.

With his extensive background in community leadership and his understanding of the challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis, he is well-positioned to advocate for their rights and provide the necessary support and guidance.

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Rights Development has full confidence in Mr. Khan's ability to fulfill his responsibilities effectively. His leadership skills, dedication, and passion for serving the community make him an invaluable asset to the Ministry and the Pakistani diaspora in the USA.

"I am honored to be appointed as the Focal Person for the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis & Human Rights Development in the USA," said Mr. Khan.

"I am committed to ensuring that the concerns and needs of overseas Pakistanis are heard and addressed. Together, we will strive to create a supportive environment and promote the rights and welfare of our community."The Ministry extends its heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Farazullah Khan on his appointment and wishes him success in his endeavors. The Pakistani American community can look forward to a strengthened connection with the Ministry through Mr. Khan's diligent efforts.