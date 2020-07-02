Faraz voices concerns over massive political inductions in national organizations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday expressed serious concerns over massive political inductions in different national organizations.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were responsible to promote nepotism and favoritism in different organizations.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had started the drive in 2013, to purge the system from corruption, he added.

Lamenting over tense situation in different organizations, he said last governments of PPP and PML-N had made political appointments in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan Television and other entities, due to which, he added the incumbent government was facing multiple challenges in realigning the system.

Miftah Ismail of PML-N, was trying to sell out the national flag carrier on cheaper rates during his tenure, he said and added the PTI government was trying to improve the image of national institutions by ensuring merit and capacity building.

Commenting on pilot issue, he said those people who found irresponsible had been suspended from the service.

The information minister said steps were being taken to further bring reforms in the system especially in the PIA and other organizations.

He said our pilots were well-known all over the world.

He said lapses in some departments were being removed after following the legal procedure.

About building a temple for the Hindu community in the Federal capital, he said complete religious freedom had been provided to minorities both in the Constitution and region of islam.

He was of the view that establishing a religious place for Hindu community of Sindh was a better decision of Chaudhry Pervaiz Ellahi and Mufti Taqi Usman.

He further said Pakistan had opened Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh community so that they could celebrate and perform their rituals in a traditional manner.

To a question about plight of Kashmiri people living in occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir, he said the world leaders had acknowledged and appreciated the principle stand of the PTI leader Imran Khan regarding the Kashmiri people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senator Shibli Faraz said Pakistan would continue to highlight the concerns of Kashmiri people before the world community.

He said Pakistan would also continue to apprise the world leaders about massive human rights violations committed by Indian troops in occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir.