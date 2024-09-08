Farcical elections in IIOJK, a desperate attempt to legitimize Indian Occupation, Says Kashmir Council EU Chairman

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Ali Raza Syed, Chairman of the Brussels-based Kashmir Council EU, has denounced the upcoming elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as a "farcical drama" designed to legitimize Indian occupation.

He accused the Modi government of conspiring to change the demography of the region by settling Hindu populations and enforcing draconian laws that violate human rights.

He expressed these views while talking to seasoned journalist Zaffar Mughal, newly-established Kashmir Committee Chairman in Kashmir Press Club Mirpur here late Saturday.

Syed also emphasized that these elections are not a substitute for the right of self-determination, recognized by the United Nations, which India has denied to the Kashmiri people.

He expressed solidarity with the freedom-loving forces and vowed to expose Indian human rights violations at the international level.

The Kashmir Council EU Chairman strongly demanded the release of detained Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders, and urged media access to the region to reveal the truth about Indian occupation. He reiterated his organization's commitment to supporting Kashmiris' right to self-determination, as enshrined in UN resolutions, and announced cooperation with the Kashmir Press Club Mirpur to achieve this goal.

