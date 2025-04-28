Fare hike dispute at Islamabad route terminal resolved by Abbottabad traffic police

A fare hike dispute between passengers and drivers at the Islamabad route terminal in Abbottabad caused a brief suspension of transport services on Sunday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A fare hike dispute between passengers and drivers at the Islamabad route terminal in Abbottabad caused a brief suspension of transport services on Sunday.

The disagreement emerged when local drivers unilaterally raised fares without prior notice, sparking strong protests from commuters.

Witnesses reported heated arguments between passengers and transporters as commuters refused to pay the increased fares. The situation quickly escalated, prompting terminal authorities to halt all vehicle operations on the Islamabad route to avoid further unrest.

Upon receiving reports of the disruption, traffic police inspector Wasim Khan, along with the Lorry Adda In-charge, reached the site and initiated talks with the concerned parties.

After detailed negotiations, authorities managed to de-escalate the situation, and the drivers agreed to revert to the previously set fares.

Following the intervention, transport services resumed and vehicles began operating as per the old fare structure, bringing relief to the stranded passengers.

Commuters appreciated the timely response and effective mediation by the traffic police. Speaking to APP, several passengers praised the role of Inspector Wasim Khan and his team for handling the matter calmly and efficiently.

Passengers further demanded the formulation of a permanent and transparent system for fare regulation. They called on the regional transport authority to establish a standardized formula for fare increases and decreases in accordance with fuel prices and economic conditions to avoid such incidents in the future.

The incident has also raised questions regarding the oversight of public transport fare adjustments and the need for better coordination between transport unions and government regulatory bodies.