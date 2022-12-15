Fareed Express train being restored from Dec 22

UrduPoint.com

The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore 37-Up/38-Down Fareed Express train between Lahore and Karachi from December 22 with 18 coaches.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to restore 37-Up/38-Down Fareed Express train between Lahore and Karachi from December 22 with 18 coaches.

According to the PR spokesperson on Thursday, it was decided in a meeting, presided over by Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique held at the Ministry of Railways.

The train would run under the management of private company Ms S Jamil & Co.

The Railways have allowed the company to start reservation for the train and the company had been directed to deposit the amount of Rs40,063,769 as per the provision of the agreement.

