UrduPoint.com

Fareeda Salam Assumes Charge As MD KWSB

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Fareeda Salam assumes charge as MD KWSB

Fareeda Salam Friday assumed charge as Managing Director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Fareeda Salam Friday assumed charge as Managing Director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB).

Sindh Government has appointed Fareeda Salam as the new MD of the Water Board, said a statement.

After assuming the charge, Fareeda Salam said that provision of better facilities to the people was among her top priorities.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Government Top

Recent Stories

UK consumer confidence nosedives amid cost-of-livi ..

UK consumer confidence nosedives amid cost-of-living crisis

1 minute ago
 Japan, France Pause Investment in Russia's Arctic ..

Japan, France Pause Investment in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project - Reports

1 minute ago
 Russian Forces Block Kiev, Other Major Ukrainian C ..

Russian Forces Block Kiev, Other Major Ukrainian Cities - General Staff

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolen ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar offers condolences

1 minute ago
 KP Food Safety Authority confiscates over 50k lite ..

KP Food Safety Authority confiscates over 50k liters of counterfeit beverages

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting for price fixation of ..

Commissioner chairs meeting for price fixation of food items

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>