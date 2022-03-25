Fareeda Salam assumes charge as MD KWSB

Fareeda Salam Friday assumed charge as Managing Director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Fareeda Salam Friday assumed charge as Managing Director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB).

Sindh Government has appointed Fareeda Salam as the new MD of the Water Board, said a statement.

After assuming the charge, Fareeda Salam said that provision of better facilities to the people was among her top priorities.