Fareeda Salam Assumes Charge As MD KWSB
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 07:26 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Fareeda Salam Friday assumed charge as Managing Director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB).
Sindh Government has appointed Fareeda Salam as the new MD of the Water Board, said a statement.
After assuming the charge, Fareeda Salam said that provision of better facilities to the people was among her top priorities.