Fareeha Paul Appointed As Member KP Services Tribunal

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Fareeha Paul (PCS SG BS-20) has been appointed as Member (Executive), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Services Tribunal, Peshawar in her own pay and scale against the vacant post for a period of three years, said a notification issued here by the KP Establishment Department on Tuesday

Terms and conditions of her appointment will be settled in consultation with the Finance Department, later on.

