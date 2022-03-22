Fareeha Paul appointed as Member KP Services Tribunal

Fareeha Paul (PCS SG BS-20) has been appointed as Member (Executive), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Services Tribunal, Peshawar in her own pay and scale against the vacant post for a period of three years, said a notification issued here by the KP Establishment Department on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Fareeha Paul (PCS SG BS-20) has been appointed as Member (Executive), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Services Tribunal, Peshawar in her own pay and scale against the vacant post for a period of three years, said a notification issued here by the KP Establishment Department on Tuesday.

Terms and conditions of her appointment will be settled in consultation with the Finance Department, later on.