Fares Of Public Service Vehicles Reduced In Capital

Sumaira FH 57 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:42 PM

Fares of public service vehicles reduced in capital

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has notified decrease in fare of public service vehicles playing in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has notified decrease in fare of public service vehicles playing in the city.

According to the notification issued by Deputy Director (Admn), following instructions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the fares of Non-AC Intra City Routes Stage Carriage- Diesel Buses have been reduced from Rs. 12 to Rs. 10 ( upto 0 to 4 km), Rs. 19 to Rs. 16 (4.

1 to 8 km), Rs. 23 to Rs. 19 (8.1 to 14 km), Rs. 28 to Rs. 23 (14.1 to 22 km), Rs. 32 to Rs. 27 (22.1 to 30 km) and Rs. 38 to Rs. 32 (30.1 and above).

Similarly, the fare of Non-Ac Intra-City Stage Carriage Transport- Wagons/Minibuses petrol have been reduced fromRs. 15 to Rs. 14 (upto 0 to 4 km)), Rs. 16 to Rs. 15 (4.1 to 8 km), Rs. 20 to Rs.19 (8.1 to 14 km), Rs.24 t Rs. 23 (14.1 to 22 km), Rs. 28 to Rs. 27 (22.1 to 30 km) and Rs. 35 to Rs. 34 (30.1 and above).

