Fares Overcharging, 29 Vehicles Fined Rs.37,500 In Murree

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Fares overcharging, 29 vehicles fined Rs.37,500 in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) In compliance with strict directives by the Punjab government regarding reduction in travel fares, the Murree administration has challaned 29 vehicles imposed fine of Rs. 37,500.0 for violating the reduced fares fixation. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the district governments for strict compliance on implementation of reduced travel fares to give relief to the people at grass root level.

According to the details, the Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Thursday visited various routes and reviewed the implementation of the new fares policy. He also inquired passengers about the overcharging.

On his instructions, Rs.18,000.0 in lieu of fares were refunded to the passengers.

Speaking on the occasion he reiterated the commitment of the Murree administration to provide all possible facilities to tourists and citizens of Murree in accordance with the vision of Punjab government. He repeated that transporters would not be allowed to rob passengers after the government has cut the prices of petroleum products.

The passengers have also appreciated the government initiative and expressed satisfaction over the reduced hires. They termed the low fare policy a positive indicator towards the government's public relief steps.

The deputy commissioner further instructed the concerned quarters to ensure displaying reduced fares lists at various bus stops to expand public awareness.

