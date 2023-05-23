Fares remain unchanged despite cut in diesel prices

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Despite a significant decrease in diesel prices in the country, there has been no reduction in the fares for public transport including long-route buses and goods transportation in the Hazara Division.

The civil society members and masses have demanded of the authorities concerned take notice of the situation to relieve the daily commuters.

They complained that the majority of public transport vehicles, including long-route buses and goods trucks, use diesel, and even with a decrease of Rs. 30 in diesel prices, the benefit is not reaching to the citizens.