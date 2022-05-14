Farewell ceremony for 2 DIGs held

A farewell ceremony was held for DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan and DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan at Capital City Police Headquarters, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was held for DIG Investigation Shehzada Sultan and DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan at Capital City Police Headquarters, here on Saturday.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana said Shehzada Sultan and Dr Abid Khan had been the most capable, dutiful and honest officers of Pakistan Police Service.

He said that both the officers also rendered excellent services and played an important role in crime eradication, maintenance of law and order, solving the problems of people of provincial metropolis in a most suitable manner.

At the end of ceremony, the CCPO Lahore presented bouquets and souvenirs to DIG Shehzada Sultan and DIG Dr Abid Khan.