Farewell Ceremony For CM Usman Buzdar Held

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 06:59 PM

A farewell function was held here on Monday in honour of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to mark his services

Addressing the gathering, Usman Buzdar averred that he always did licit work and made decisions with consultations while ensuring merit. "I am answerable to Allah Almighty, as well as to the people," he said and asserted that nobody was ever approached to do anything wrong. "My conscience was satisfied as anyone's self-esteem was not hurt and all the people were respectfully treated," he said. "In my times", Usman Buzdar mentioned "no one was subjected to any sort of political vengeance." He said, "I don't believe in personal projection nor did I do so as I silently performed my duties.

"A mistake could occur as I am a human being, Buzdar remarked and noted that he never hesitated to make difficult decisions.

"I have tendered resignation in the larger public interest and extended full support to the decision made by the prime minister," he said.

He maintained that he was thankful to the government machinery for extending him support to fulfill his mission of public service. He impressed upon the civil servants to continue to serve the public. "I would always strive for welfare of people," added the CM.

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal said that Usman Buzdar always guided in the discharge of duties in the best manner. "My experience of working with him was very pleasant as Usman Buzdar gave freedom to work and gave priority to merit." He guided and extended full support, the CS added.

IG Police Sardar Ali Khan said that Usman Buzdar taught them how to go through difficult times with patience. Principal Secretary said that Usman Buzdar always stepped forward and guided in difficult times as he has a commendable passion to tolerate the difference of opinion.

ACS, ACS (Home), ACS (South Punjab), Addl IGs, DIGs, secretaries and senior officials attended the function.

