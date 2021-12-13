UrduPoint.com

Farewell Ceremony For Police Officers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 07:00 PM

Farewell ceremony for police officers

A ceremony was held here on Monday in connection with the posting of SSP Administration Mubashir Maken as CPO Faisalabad and retirement of SSP Internal Accountability Khalida Perveen and DSP Nazar Abbas

SSP Legal Sheikh Asif, DSP Rehan Jamal, senior police officers and officials of CCPO office participated in the ceremony while Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev was the chief guest.

The CCPO Lahore presented souvenirs and bouquet to the officers in recognition of their services which they rendered for the police department and public.

SSP Mubashir Maken expressed his gratitude on the gesture of love and respect bestowed by CCPO Lahore and colleague officers and fellow workers for disbursement of his duties during his tenure as SSP Administration.

SSP Khalida Perveen and DSP Nazar Abbas also expressed gratitude to the CCPO Lahore and all other senior police officers for expression of love and care by arranging graceful ceremony in their honour.

