Farewell ceremony for retired employees of Alhamra held at Alhamra Arts Center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was held in honor of the retired employees of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) here on Thursday at Alhamra Arts Center.

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen presented certificates of appreciation, souvenirs and flowers to the retired employees including Mohammad Hanif Driver, Liaqat Ali, Head Gardener and Malik Mohammad Akbar, ac supervisor.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that all the retired employees performed their duties efficiently. She said that hard-working and honest officers and employees played an important role in the organization's development.

Retired employees while expressing their views said that these moments were a source of happiness for them, and it was a great honor to serve in Alhamra. They also thanked the executive director and all the officers and employees who contributed much for Alhamra.

The farewell was attended by Deputy Director Alhamra Naveed Ul-Hassan Bukhari, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari, Deputy Director library Muhammad Arif, Deputy Director Public Relations Subha Sadiq, and all the officers and employees of LAC.