Farewell ceremony held at Commerce Department of Turbat University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :An impressive and colourful farewell ceremony in the honor of graduating students of Department of Commerce, University of Turbat was arranged here Friday.

The students presented some creative performances including drama, funny stories, quiz competition, interviews of the senior students, songs, poetry and Balochi traditional dochapi.

Later, while delivering a farewell speech, Dr. Mushtaq Muhammad Badini, Chairperson of the Commerce Department advised the students to take part in the extracurricular activities besides their studies.

He wished a bright future for the graduating students and thanked the faculty members of the Commerce Department for their cooperation and sparing time to grace this event with their presence.

In his concluding remarks, Rehmat Ullah, Lecturer Commerce Department gave a motivational speech to graduating students and appreciated the efforts of the students for arranging such a beautiful event.