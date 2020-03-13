UrduPoint.com
Farewell Ceremony Held At Lahore General Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:51 PM

Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and Eexecutive Director of PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood apprecated steps taken by Prof Agha Shabbir Ali to treat cancer-stricken children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and Eexecutive Director of PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood apprecated steps taken by Prof Agha Shabbir Ali to treat cancer-stricken children.

In a statement issued here on Friday, they were speaking in a farewell ceremony given in honour of Prof Sahbir Ali on his retirement at the LGH.

They said that serices of estabishemnt of superior clinical and managerial abilities of the professor would be remembered.

The principal said that academic council approved the resolution of Prof Agha Shabbir Ali as Professor of Emeritus.

He declared Prof Shabbir Ali proud of the PGMI, AMC and LGH, saying that during his career he served humanity by promoting medical education and modern ways of treating children with integrity, duty recognition and understanding of national duty.

Executive Director PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, Dean of Children's Hospital, Prof Masood Sadiq, professors, doctors, nurses and a large number of students of Amir Uddin Medical College were also present.

Prof Masood Sadiq, Professor Ghiya al-Nabi Tayyab, Prof Muhammad Moin, ProfFarooq Afzal, Prof Muhammad Shahid, Prof Muhammad Nazir, MS Dr Mahmood SalahUddin, Dr. Faryad Hussain and others also addressed.

