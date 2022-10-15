Farewell ceremony held for former DGs of Population dept

A farewell ceremony was organised by Punjab Population Welfare Department in the honor of former director generals of the department, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was organised by Punjab Population Welfare Department in the honor of former director generals of the department, here on Saturday.

The event was graced by Secretary Population Welfare Salman Ijaz, Director General Saman Rai and former director generals of Population Welfare including Ayesha Hameed and Muhammad Malik Bhulla.

Floral bouquets and honorary shields were presented to Ayesha Hameed and Muhammad Malik Bhulla in appreciation of their services to the department.

Ayesha Hameed, presently posted as Secretary Archives & libraries Wing and Muhammad Malik Bhulla currently serving as Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Department expressed their gratitude on the occasion.

The fare welled officers shared their experiences and challenges while working in the Population Welfare Department (PWD). Both director generals thanked the current leadership of PWD for their hospitality and acknowledgment.

Additional Secretary Talha Hussain Faisal, Director Shahid Nusrat, Director Dr Zubda Riaz, Additional Director Bushra Naveed, Deputy Director Muhammad Akhtar Bhatti, Director Noor Afshan, and other officers of the department attended the ceremony.