Farewell ceremony held for Justice Ayesha A Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was held on Friday at the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the honour of Justice Ayesha A Malik on her elevation as a Supreme Court judge.

The ceremony was held at the LHC's judges lounge, wherein LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and other judges participated.

The chief justice along with other senior judges presented a bouquet to the outgoing Justice Ayesha A Malik on the occasion.

LHC Registrar Irfan Ahmad Saeed, District Judiciary Director General Masood Arshad, District and Sessions Judge Human Resource Abdul Rashid Abid, officers and court staff also attended the ceremony.

After elevation of Justice Ayesha A Malik, the strength of LHC judges had become 47.