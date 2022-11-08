UrduPoint.com

Farewell Ceremony Held For Justice Shahid Waheed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Farewell ceremony held for Justice Shahid Waheed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the honour of Justice Shahid Waheed on his elevation as a Supreme Court judge.

The ceremony was held at the LHC judges lounge, wherein LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and other judges participated.

The LHC judges of Multan, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur benches also attended the ceremony through video-link.

The LHC chief justice, along with other senior judges, presented a bouquet to the outgoing Justice Shahid Waheed.

LHC Registrar Irfan Ahmad Saeed, District Judiciary Director General Ameer Muhammad Khan, officers and court staff also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Court

Recent Stories

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

37 minutes ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

53 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

3 hours ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.