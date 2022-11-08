Farewell ceremony held for Justice Shahid Waheed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Lahore High Court (LHC) in the honour of Justice Shahid Waheed on his elevation as a Supreme Court judge.

The ceremony was held at the LHC judges lounge, wherein LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and other judges participated.

The LHC judges of Multan, Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur benches also attended the ceremony through video-link.

The LHC chief justice, along with other senior judges, presented a bouquet to the outgoing Justice Shahid Waheed.

LHC Registrar Irfan Ahmad Saeed, District Judiciary Director General Ameer Muhammad Khan, officers and court staff also attended the ceremony.