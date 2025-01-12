Farewell Ceremony held for Municipal Commissioner Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A farewell ceremony was organized at the Mayor's Office in to honor Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh, who has served the Government of Sindh for 40 years.

The event was attended by senior officers of the municipal corporation, including Chairman Ali Hasan Mirani, Advisor to the Mayor Agha Bashir, Fiaz Memon, Shaukat Mehr, and others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abid Ali Ansari praised Muhammad Ali Shaikh's remarkable qualities and shared pleasant memories of working with him. Ansari expressed good wishes for Shaikh's future and acknowledged his dedication and responsibility during his tenure.

Muhammad Ali Shaikh also addressed the ceremony, commending Mayor Arslan islam Shaikh's efforts to transform Sukkur. He noted that the city's residents are fortunate to have elected a capable leader like Arslan Islam Shaikh, who has ensured timely payment of employees' salaries, initiated development projects and improved municipal services, including roads, water supply, sanitation, and streetlights.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of traditional gifts, including a Sindhi cap and ajrak, to Muhammad Ali Shaikh.