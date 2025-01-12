Farewell Ceremony Held For Municipal Commissioner Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) A farewell ceremony was organized at the Mayor's Office in to honor Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh, who has served the Government of Sindh for 40 years.
The event was attended by senior officers of the municipal corporation, including Chairman Ali Hasan Mirani, Advisor to the Mayor Agha Bashir, Fiaz Memon, Shaukat Mehr, and others.
Speaking at the ceremony, Abid Ali Ansari praised Muhammad Ali Shaikh's remarkable qualities and shared pleasant memories of working with him. Ansari expressed good wishes for Shaikh's future and acknowledged his dedication and responsibility during his tenure.
Muhammad Ali Shaikh also addressed the ceremony, commending Mayor Arslan islam Shaikh's efforts to transform Sukkur. He noted that the city's residents are fortunate to have elected a capable leader like Arslan Islam Shaikh, who has ensured timely payment of employees' salaries, initiated development projects and improved municipal services, including roads, water supply, sanitation, and streetlights.
The ceremony concluded with the presentation of traditional gifts, including a Sindhi cap and ajrak, to Muhammad Ali Shaikh.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..
70 children martyred in Israeli attacks in Gaza in last five days
Ahmed bin Mohammed attends launch of first edition of Fazza Falcons Racing Cup
1 Billion Followers Summit contributes to enhancing UAE's global tourism identit ..
Saqr Ghobash attends annual meeting of 4th batch graduates of Police College in ..
Asia-Pacific teams win Bonallack, Patsy Hankins trophies at Al Hamra Golf Club
SteelFab 2025 exhibition begins tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainabili ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AVL squad recovers 10 stolen bikes56 seconds ago
-
IGP Islamabad visits safe city, vows to enhance surveillance and performance59 seconds ago
-
President pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against Fitna al-Khawarij1 minute ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Praises Security Forces for Successful Operation in North Waziristan1 minute ago
-
First-ever Alumni Reunion held at LUMHS, over 1200 graduates participated, vehicles donated for stud ..1 minute ago
-
Self-defense training concludes, enhancing citizen empowerment1 minute ago
-
Lady thief gang busted; 600,000 rupees recovered1 minute ago
-
Farewell Ceremony held for Municipal Commissioner Sukkur1 minute ago
-
Foreign investment to be encouraged in Pakistan: Qaiser Sheikh1 minute ago
-
FDA starts implementation of PULSE system2 minutes ago
-
Drug-dealer arrested2 minutes ago
-
Gang of vehicle lifters busted, snatched vehicle recovered2 minutes ago