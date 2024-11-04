Farewell Ceremony Held For Outgoing Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad
Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A farewell ceremony on Monday was held for Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal as he has been transferred from Abbottabad. Staff members gathered to bid farewell, with the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner, Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan, and revenue officers in attendance to extend their best wishes.
In honor of Khalid Iqbal's services, Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, organized a special ceremony. During the event, DIG Tahir Ayub Khan praised the outgoing DC’s professional contributions to the region and conveyed his well wishes for Iqbal’s future assignments.
According to a spokesperson for Hazara Police, DIG Tahir Ayub Khan expressed deep appreciation for Khalid Iqbal's dedication and service to the region, acknowledging his professionalism and extending heartfelt good wishes as he embarks on his next role.
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday
Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation
12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal
Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..
Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..
SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week
Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..
Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wickets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman SIMAP visits GCWUS23 seconds ago
-
Chinese book reading classroom opens at university in Mongolia42 seconds ago
-
Hot & Dry weather forecasts in Sukkur11 minutes ago
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates the President of Micronesia on Independence Day11 minutes ago
-
First ever AI, technological advancement expo in city on Nov 711 minutes ago
-
Forest fire in Bara Hotar Lower Galiyat contained by Rescue 112221 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan21 minutes ago
-
AIMS to hold Sindh Diabetes Conference on Nov 1631 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest three41 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation41 minutes ago
-
12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal44 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 11 emergencies last week51 minutes ago