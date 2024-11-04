Farewell ceremony held for outgoing deputy commissioner Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A farewell ceremony on Monday was held for Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal as he has been transferred from Abbottabad. Staff members gathered to bid farewell, with the newly appointed Deputy Commissioner, Captain (R) Sanaullah Khan, and revenue officers in attendance to extend their best wishes.

In honor of Khalid Iqbal's services, Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, organized a special ceremony. During the event, DIG Tahir Ayub Khan praised the outgoing DC’s professional contributions to the region and conveyed his well wishes for Iqbal’s future assignments.

According to a spokesperson for Hazara Police, DIG Tahir Ayub Khan expressed deep appreciation for Khalid Iqbal's dedication and service to the region, acknowledging his professionalism and extending heartfelt good wishes as he embarks on his next role.