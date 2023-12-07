Open Menu

Farewell Ceremony Held For Outgoing Police Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police Thursday arranged a graceful ceremony in the honor of three officials who retired after the completion of their services.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sarfraz Virk as Chief Guest and by SP Traffic, all Zonal DSPs, and other senior police officials.

The CTO Islamabad lauded the performance of retired officials, including DSP Muhammad Saqlain, Inspector Muhammad Qasim, and Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ijaz. He expressed his best wishes for their future success and endeavors.

He also paid rich tributes to them for their outstanding work during their career in Islamabad Capital Police.

He said that the outgoing officials served at various posts in different divisions of the Islamabad capital police and always accomplished their assignments in a responsible manner.

The officials ensured effective working during their stay, and their contribution to the success story of Islamabad Capital Police would be remembered, he added.

 

At the end of the ceremony, the CTO acknowledged their extraordinary services and asked other officers to serve like them in the force with dedication and devotion.

He presented the police shields to retiring police officials and expressed his best wishes for their future endeavors.

