Farewell ceremony held for retired sub-inspectors

A farewell ceremony was held at the Capital City Police Headquarters to honor retired Sub-Inspectors Ghulam Nabi Dogar and Abdul Latif. DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar praised their dedicated services and presented them with commemorative shields and bouquets
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) A farewell ceremony was held at the Capital City Police Headquarters to honor retired Sub-Inspectors Ghulam Nabi Dogar and Abdul Latif. DIG (Admin) Imran Kishwar praised their dedicated services and presented them with commemorative shields and bouquets.
He also instructed the concerned authorities to resolve their pension-related matters promptly.
In his address, DIG Kishwar acknowledged the retirees’ significant contribution to the police force and emphasized that a dedicated police officer serves as a crucial barrier against crime, ensuring the rule of law and justice in society.
He further remarked that while retirement marked a new phase in their lives, Punjab Police would continue to value their vast experience, assuring them that "Our doors will remain open to you."
The retired officers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to DIG Imran Kishwar for the recognition and honor. The ceremony was also attended by DSPs Kashif Dogar, Mustafa Hassan, Aamir Iqbal, along with the family members of the retired personnel.
