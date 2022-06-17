Farewell ceremony held for retiring AIG Legal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Friday said that hardworking, dutiful and capable officers were valuable asset of Punjab police who made mechanism of public service delivery better and faster track.

He said that AIG Legal Saif-ul-Murtaza was also one of those officers who fulfilled every responsibility given to him in professional manner.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Saif-ul-Murtaza as AIG Legal played an important role in making the Human Rights Cell more active and due to his hard work, citizens had got immediate relief in many cases.

He expressed these views while addressing a farewell ceremony at Central Police Office on occasion of retirement of AIG Legal Saif-ul-Murtaza.

Additional IGs, DIGs and AIGs attended the ceremony organized by IG Punjab.

Other officers present on the occasion also lauded the professional services of AIG Saif-ul-Murtaza and said that Saif-ul-Murtaza had rendered excellent services while supervising the legal affairs of Punjab Police.

AIG Saif-ul-Murtaza also thanked IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan for organizing the farewell ceremony. He also paid thanks to his seniors and juniors for cooperation and guidance due to which he reminded successful in performing his professional duties.

At the end of the ceremony, IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan presented honorary souvenirs and commemorative shields to AIG Saif-ul-Murtaza.