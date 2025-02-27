Farewell Ceremony Held For Retiring Police Officers
A farewell ceremony was held on Thursday at Safe City Islamabad in honor of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashfaq and Sub-Inspector Tafseer Hussain, who retired from the wireless staff of Islamabad Police
A farewell ceremony was held on Thursday at Safe City Islamabad in honor of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ashfaq and Sub-Inspector Tafseer Hussain, who retired from the wireless staff of Islamabad Police. The event was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Safe City Shakir Hussain Dawar as the chief guest.
A police spokesperson told APP that during the ceremony, DIG Safe City Islamabad commended the contributions of the retiring officers, stating that retirement is a natural part of service. "Whoever starts their service will eventually retire. The real honor lies in serving with integrity and dedication," he said.
DIG Shakir emphasized the importance of performing duties with honesty and commitment, encouraging officers to leave a legacy of good character. "We should pledge to serve the public as much as possible during our tenure to earn the blessings of Allah," he added.
DIG Shakir further stated that the retiring officers had dedicated a significant portion of their lives to public service through the police department, which, in turn, had given them respect and recognition. "For this, we should always be grateful to Allah," he said.
DIG assured the retired officers that his office would always remain open to them for any personal or official concerns.
On this occasion, the retiring officers expressed gratitude for the recognition and thanked DIG Shakir for the honor.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the chief guest presented honorary police shields and gifts to the retired officers and extended his best wishes for their future endeavors.
