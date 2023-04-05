Farewell ceremony held for senior police personnel

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A farewell function was held in the honor of two senior police officials who have been transferred from Tank to Dera Ismail Khan district.

The ceremony was hosted by the Tank police in honor of Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) Headquarters Tank Alamgir Khan and DSP (Rural) Tank Iqbal Baloch where the speakers praised the both personnel for their contribution towards strengthening the district police.

They highlighted that services of DSP Alamgir Khan especially provision of first aid kits to the incharges of checkposts and SHOs of police stations in remote areas of the district, saying initiatives boost morale and performance of police jawans.

They said that services both personnel made for the interest of police jawans and the masses would always be remembered.

Later, District Police Officer(DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed, in his office, honored the DSP headquarters Alamgir Khan by presenting him a shield.

The DPO said the DSP had always endeavored to live up to the expectations of the people and ensure the rule of law and discharge duties with honesty, dedication and courage.